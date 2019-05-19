Ex-Maha LoP's brother seeks action against him for 'fraud'

Ashok Vikhe Patil, the elder brother of former of Opposition in Assembly Vikhe Patil, Sunday announced an indefinite hunger strike from Monday near the statue of his grandfather late Vitthalrao Vikhe at in district.

Ashok said he wanted the to investigate "irregularities" committed by Radhakrishna, his wife Shalini, and son by not paying the FRP to sugarcane to farmers.

He also alleged that received funds from a trust run by controversial Islamic zakir Naik, who is wanted by the NIA and ED in various cases.

"Radhakrishna, and their family members run three cooperative sugar factories. They have not paid the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) to cane growers," he alleged.

Ashok, a by profession, said as per rules, sugarcane factories must pay Rs 2550 per tonne to farmers but the factories run by and kin paid only Rs 1800.

"Farmers have not yet received payment for the cane sold to these factories since the last one year," he alleged.

Radhakrishna had resigned as the opposition leader, days after his son joined the BJP and contested his maiden Lok Sabha election from constituency.

Ashok alleged the was purposefuly not taking action against Radhakrishna since he had campaigned for the BJP in polls.

Radhakrishna, and Sujay control Pravara Education Trust, Mula Pravara Cooperative Electrical Society, Vitthalrao Vikhe sugar factory to name a few.

is the of Zilla Parishad.

Radhakrishna didn't respond to calls for reaction despite several attempts.

