Nearly Rs 3,500 crore worth cash, liquor, drugs seized during LS polls

Cash, drugs, liquor and precious metals worth Rs 3449.12 crore were seized by enforcement agencies since the polls were announced on March 10, the said on Sunday.

The seizure is nearly three times the figures of the 2014 polls, the figures show.

In 2014, the overall seizure was Rs 1,206 crore, (Election Expenditure) in the EC Dilip Sharma told a press conference.

Between March 10 and May 19, Rs 839.03 crore in cash, liquor worth Rs 294.41 crore, drugs worth Rs 1270.37 crore, precious metals, including gold, worth Rs 986.76 crore and "freebies", including sarees, wrist watches, aimed at inducing voters worth Rs 58.56 crore were seized, he said.

The total comes to Rs 3449.12 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)