CRPF jawan killed in accidental firing in C'garh

A jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was Wednesday killedin an accidental fire from his service rifle in district of Chhattisgarh, an said.

The deceased was identified as head Arvind Kumar Pandey, who belonged to the CRPF's 150th battalion.

"He died following an accidental discharge of fire from his service rifle AK 47 in the afternoon while a briefing to security personnel was in progress in under station area," a CRPF said.

"The bullet pierced his throat and exited through the head, in which he died on the spot," he said.

Pandey hailed from Champaran district of The mortal remains of the jawan was being taken to Raipur from Sukma, he added.

A probe is being carried out into the incident, a local police said.

