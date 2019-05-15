BJP won't be able to prove majority after forming govt: Pawar

has predicted a 13-day Vajpayee regime-like fate for the BJP if it tries to form the next government after the poll results are announced on May 23.

Pawar also said he does not think the BJP will be able to prove majority in even if invited to form the new government.

Speaking to a Marathi TV channel, he said opposition leaders will come together in a day or two before the counting of votes and discuss giving a stable government at the Centre.

The BJP had emerged as the single largest party in 1996 general polls. On May 16, 1996 took oath as the prime minister, only to resign 13 days later after he failed to get the majority on the floor of the House.

Pawar said this time around, the BJP won't be able to prove majority in the even if the invites it to form the government.

"He (the President) will give them 10 days, 15 days or three weeks to prove majority inside the House. I don't think the BJP will be able to prove majority," Pawar said.

"Like Atal ji had become for 13 days, we may get to see a for 13 days or 15 days," Pawar said.

Pawar noted that the opposition parties didn't project any prime ministerial face for the current polls and contested separately, as they did in 2004.

