Repoll underway in single booth in Kamaraj Nagar segment in Puducherry

Press Trust of India  |  Puducherry 

Polling is underway in a booth in the repoll in Kamaraj Nagar Assembly segment of Puducherry Parliamentary constituency Sunday.

The Election Commission had ordered repoll in the booth following a complaint that officials had not cleared the mock poll votes recorded on the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine.

The mock polling was conducted before the actual election on April 18.

A total of 952 voters including 479 women are expected to exercise their franchise at the repoll, official sources said.

Tight security is in place for the repoll which began at 7 a.m and would go on till 6 p.m.

First Published: Sun, May 12 2019. 10:25 IST

