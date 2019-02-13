Report: At least 20 Guard personnel killed in Iran bombing

-
A state-run news agency in Iran is reporting a suicide bombing in the country's southeast has killed at least 20 elite Revolutionary Guard personnel and wounded 20.
The IRNA news agency reported the toll in the bombing Wednesday in Sistan and Baluchistan province.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
The province, which lies on a major opium trafficking route, has seen occasional clashes between Iranian forces and Baluch separatists, as well as drug traffickers.
