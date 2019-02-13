World court rules Iran bid to recover funds frozen in US can proceed

JUST IN
AFP  |  The Hague 

The International Court of Justice ruled Wednesday that Iran can proceed with a bid to recover billions of dollars in frozen assets the United States says must go to victims of attacks blamed on Tehran.

Judges rejected US claims that the case should be thrown out because Iran had "unclean hands" due to alleged links to terrorism, and that the tribunal in The Hague did not have jurisdiction in the lawsuit.

First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 21:05 IST

