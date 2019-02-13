JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Cabinet hikes MSP for raw Jute to Rs 3,950/qtl for 20190-20

SC hears PIL on custodial torture entire day after ex-Law minister said he was not heard
Business Standard

Ford recalls 1.5M pickups that can downshift without warning

AP  |  Detroit 

Ford is recalling nearly 1.5 million pickup trucks in North America because the transmissions can suddenly downshift into first gear.

The recall covers F-150 trucks from the 2011 through 2013 model years with six-speed automatic transmissions.

The company says a glitch in sending a signal from the transmission speed sensor is the cause. Ford has five reports of accidents including one that caused a whiplash injury from a sudden downshift.

Owners will be notified by letter starting March 4. Dealers will update the powertrain control software to fix the problem.

Ford's F-Series pickup is the top-selling vehicle in the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 21:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements