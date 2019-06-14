Residual Income Teleconferencing Company available that will allow owner to obtain a permanent USA EB-5 Visa and offer an unlimited number of EB-5 Visas to others

-
-
/ -- GoConference announced that it is offering its teleconferencing service business for sale that includes proprietary software and world-class equipment co-located in Las Vegas, Nevada. The teleconferencing market normally requires a very large capital investment of specialized equipment and custom e-commerce software along with knowledge of telephone carrier business. These barriers to entry limits the number of competitors.
Established 16 years ago, we have the best self-help e-commerce site that allows clients to create conference rooms, update credit cards, view reports and dial out to missing parties. Our proprietary software allows the owner to create fully branded sites in a few hours. Each fully branded site also qualifies for an EB-5 permanent Visa and will create both a one-time and residual income.
Owning our teleconference equipment and proprietary software enables the owner to obtain a EB-5 permanent Visa for themselves, their spouse and children under 21 and live anywhere in the USA. Instead of the low yield, high risk real-estate investments offered since 1990 under the EB-5 program, the teleconferencing market offers a stable and very high residual income with low client turnover. More information available at https://www.goconference.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
