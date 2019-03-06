Restaurant workers arrested for stalking woman customer

Two restaurant employees here were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly and harassing a college student after obtaining her phone number from the customer feedback register, police said.

Four of her friends, who had gone with her to confront the accused employees, were also arrested for violence and unlawful assembly, the police said.

The student, who is studying mass communication, told the police that she had gone to a restaurant in Spice Mall, Sector 25 on Monday for dinner with her friends.

"After the dinner, I was asked for my phone number by restaurant employees saying they needed it for feedback. Next day, I got messages from unknown number.

"The person wanted to meet me. I ignored but it continued so I blocked the number and then started getting similar messages from another number, which too I blocked," she alleged.

"Later, she shared the details with her friends who asked her to confront the person in order to find out who was behind it. It was decided that she would meet the person at the same shopping mall and later it turned out to be the restaurant employee," a said.

On Tuesday, the girl was accompanied by her friends who got into a fight with the restaurant employees, the said.

A case was registered at Sector 24 police station and based on the complaint Pradeep, 31, and Himanshu, 21, restaurant employees, were arrested under Indian Penal Code section 354 ( a woman despite her disinterest), the said.

Four of her friends Ashish, Ranjan, Mrityunjay and Shivam -- all around 21 years -- were arrested under CrPC section 151, the official said. When contacted by PTI for a response, a declined to comment.

