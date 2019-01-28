Restructuring threatens 9,000 jobs at UK supermarket Tesco

-
-
Up to 9,000 jobs are at risk as part of a restructuring programme announced by British supermarket giant Tesco on Monday.
"Overall, we estimate that up to 9,000 Tesco colleague roles could be impacted, however, our expectation is that up to half of these colleagues could be redeployed to other customer-facing roles," the supermarket said in a statement.
