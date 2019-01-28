Restructuring threatens 9,000 jobs at UK supermarket Tesco

Up to 9,000 jobs are at risk as part of a restructuring programme announced by British on Monday.

"Overall, we estimate that up to 9,000 colleague roles could be impacted, however, our expectation is that up to half of these colleagues could be redeployed to other customer-facing roles," the supermarket said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)