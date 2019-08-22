Resuming mining activity my top priority: Amit Shah to Goa BJP leaders

Union Home Minister on Thursday assured the BJP leaders from Goa that resumption of mining activity was a top priority for him.

Shah met the core committee of the state BJP unit after chairing a meeting of the West Zonal Council at a hotel near here in the afternoon.

"The issue about resumption of the mining activities in the state was discussed with Shah and he assured that it is top on his priority list. He said the Centre is committed to resume the mining activity in a time-bound manner," Goa BJP spokesperson Damodar Naik told PTI.

Party's core committee, comprising chief minister Pramod Sawant and other functionaries- Satish Dhond, Sadanand Tanavade, Narendra Sawaikar and Damodar Naik- met Shah.

Naik said the issue about financial compensation to be paid to the flood victims in the state was also discussed, even as Shah also reviewed the progress of the state membership drive.