Retd IAS officer joins TPL as independent director

: Retired IAS officer N Sundaradevan has been appointed on the Board of Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd as an independent director with immediate effect.
Sundaradevan has more than three decades of experience in government services including district administration, civil supplies, revenue, health and family, welfare, industries departments, a company statement said.
He retired from service in September 2012, it said.
Currently, he serves Ascendas IT Park Chennai, as its Director.
Sundaradevan also holds the post of Independent External Monitor of Indian Oil Group company Chennai Petroleum Corporation among others, it added.
