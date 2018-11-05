Riyadh sent experts to cover up Khashoggi murder: Turkey

sent two experts to with the specific aim of covering up evidence after the murder of at its consulate in Istanbul, a Turkish said on Monday.

More than a month after the Saudi was killed inside the mission on October 2, has still yet to recover the remains amid claims that his body was dissolved in acid.

The killing of the 59-year-old has severely dented the kingdom's image in the West and put powerful Crown on the defensive.

"We believe that the two individuals came to for the sole purpose of covering up evidence of Jamal Khashoggi's murder before the were allowed to search the premises," a senior Turkish said, asking not to be named.

The confirmed a report in newspaper saying that and toxicology expert were among a team sent from purportedly to investigate the murder last month.

The report said they visited the consulate every day from their arrival on October 11 until October 17. only allowed to finally search the consulate on October 15.

After weeks of allegations in pro-government media, Turkey's last week confirmed was strangled as soon as he entered the consulate and the body was dismembered.

But despite intensive searches by Turkish police, there is still no trace of his remains.

The sons of Khashoggi, and Abdullah, told they wanted Saudi Arabia to return the body so that he could be buried in Medina with the rest of his family.

Turkey's allegation of the deployment of a "clean-up" team came after Yasin Aktay, an advisor to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, hinted Friday that the body may even have been destroyed in acid.

Turkish Vice told the official agency Monday that "all those reports should be investigated".

Although has arrested 18 individuals on suspicion of involvement, the key question remains over who gave the order to kill

In an editorial published in Friday, Erdogan said it came from "the highest levels" of the Saudi government, while he did "not believe for a second" that Saudi's Salman had ordered the crime.

Turkish media have pointed the finger at powerful Crown and analysts have said is keen to have the heir sidelined from the nexus of power in

"Yes, a murder was committed and it was premeditated. Who gave the command for this murder to be carried out on Turkish soil?" Oktay echoed the president's question in Monday's interview.

However, Erdogan has yet to directly accuse Mohammed, who has condemned the murder "a repulsive incident".

The unnamed Turkish official said Monday: "The fact that a clean-up team was dispatched from Saudi Arabia nine days after the murder suggests that Khashoggi's slaying was within the knowledge of top Saudi official."



Saudi Sheikh met with Turkish authorities last week in

But this visit appeared to be a fiasco, with the Saudi official refusing to share information from Riyadh's own investigation, according to Turkish officials.

Prince Mohammed had been heralded in some quarters before the murder as a modern Arab reformer spearheading a bold vision to transform the country and make it less dependent on

That image has now been severely battered. There is also a new international focus on Saudi's involvement in the war in where 14 million people now stand at the brink of famine in in what the has called the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The outrage has alarmed business leaders seeking a foothold in the crown prince's reform drive but many have insisted they have no intention of pulling out.

Masayoshi Son, the of Japanese firm which has major investments in Saudi Arabia, on Monday condemned the killing but indicated he would continue to do business with the kingdom.

"As horrible as this event was, we cannot turn our backs on the Saudi people as we work to help them in their continued efforts to reform and modernise their society.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)