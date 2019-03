Riz Ahmed to feature and produce 'Mughal Mowgli'

Actor- Ahmed is set to star in and produce drama "Mughal Mowgli".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, will lead the spiritual drama about a British Pakistani who is struck down by an epigenetic illness that threatens to derail his big break as he is about to go on his maiden world tour.

The project marks the feature directorial debut of documentary filmmaker Bassam Tariq, whose "Ghosts of Sugar Land" recently won the non-fiction short film award at and was acquired by

"I'm excited to be finally be working on a feature with my friends at Pulse and my co-conspirator We are setting out to do something different, and do it in a bold way," Ahmed said.

The will also share writing credits with Tariq.

"Collaborating with Bassam and on 'Mughal Mowgli' goes to the heart of our studio's ethos: to tell human stories that capture moments of culture," Pulse Films' CEO said.

Production is set to begin this month.

Ahmed was last seen in "Venom" and is currently prepping for BBC drama series "Englistan".

