RJ govt to prepare policy on cow conservation: Minister

-
ALSO READ
Rajasthan govt to honour caretakers of stray cows on Jan 26, Aug 15
Eighteen first timers take oath as ministers in Rajasthan
Rajasthan Deputy CM, host of ministers take charge of depts
Rajasthan ministers allocated portfolios; Gehlot keeps 9, including home and finance
Portfolios allocated to ministers in Rajasthan; Gehlot keeps 9, Pilot 5
-
The Congress government in Rajasthan will prepare a policy on cow conservation, Gaupalan and Mines Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya informed the state assembly on Tuesday.
He said a state-level convention of organisations and institutions, working for cow conservation, will be conducted soon and a policy will be prepared in their consultation.
Replying to a question, the minister said the government was concerned about the conservation of cows in the state, as the matter is related to farmers, people and care of bovines.
The minister said a cow shelter will be started in Bhilwara on January 26, while a 'Nandi cow shelter' has been proposed in each district for keeping stray male bovines.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU