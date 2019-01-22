RJ govt to prepare policy on cow conservation: Minister

The government in will prepare a policy on cow conservation, Gaupalan and Mines informed the state assembly on Tuesday.

He said a state-level convention of organisations and institutions, working for cow conservation, will be conducted soon and a policy will be prepared in their consultation.

Replying to a question, the said the government was concerned about the conservation of cows in the state, as the matter is related to farmers, people and care of bovines.

The said a cow shelter will be started in Bhilwara on January 26, while a 'Nandi cow shelter' has been proposed in each district for keeping stray male bovines.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)