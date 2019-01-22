Kota honey trap case: 3 accused sent to 2-day police custody

A court sent three people to two-day police custody in connection with a honey trap case in Rajasthan's city, an said Tuesday.

(51), Puja Meghwal (23) and (19), all residents of city, were produced before a local court Monday which sent them to police custody for two days, the Circle in-charge (CI), station, said.

Two police constables -- Yogesh Choudhary and Ravindra Malik -- were also allegedly involved in the case, the CI said, adding that the duo was absconding since Tuesday night.

Recently, Malik was suspended and sent to police line after a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC was lodged against him, he said.

The CI said and Sudhir Shrivastav's names surfaced during investigation.

He said Puja Meghwal allegedly used to change her name to Puja Meena while honey trapping.

Similar cases have been lodged against Puja Meghwal in the city's stations, Sikarwal said, adding that further layers of the nexus are likely to be unearthed after the interrogation is complete.

Three months ago, the accused allegedly tried to extort Rs 10 lakh from Tejveer Malik, a in Dadabari area here.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)