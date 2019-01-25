JUST IN
Bihar Governor Lalji Tandon mourns death of Krishna Sobti

Press Trust of India  |  Patna 

Bihar Governor Lalji Tandon on Friday mourned the death of renowned Hindi writer Krishna Sobti, who breathed her last at a Delhi hospital early this morning.

In his condolence message, Tandon said the death of Sobti

whose many laurels include Jnanpith and Sahitya Akademi awards has caused an irreparable loss to the world of Hindi literature.

In her works like Mitro Marjani, Daar Se Bichhuri and Zindaginama, Sobti successfully presented the challenges faced by Indian women in their day-to-day lives. Her absence will definitely leave behind a void. May her soul rest in peace and her family members as well as numerous admirers find the strength to cope with the loss, Tandon added.

