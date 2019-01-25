Bihar Governor Lalji Tandon mourns death of Krishna Sobti

Governor on Friday mourned the death of Krishna Sobti, who breathed her last at a early this morning.

In his condolence message, said the death of Sobti



whose many laurels include Jnanpith and Sahitya Akademi awards has caused an irreparable loss to the world of Hindi literature.

In her works like Mitro Marjani, Daar Se Bichhuri and Zindaginama, Sobti successfully presented the challenges faced by Indian women in their day-to-day lives. Her absence will definitely leave behind a void. May her soul rest in peace and her family members as well as numerous admirers find the strength to cope with the loss, added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)