Robbers loot money from bank in broad daylight

Press Trust of India  |  Patna 

Armed robbers struck at private bank in the Bihar capital in broad daylight on Thursday and decamped with more than Rs seven lakh in cash after holding employees and customers hostage at gunpoint, police said.

The incident took place in Rajiv Nagar police station area where the miscreants looted the money from Bandhan Bank, Senior Superintendent of Police, Patna, Garima Malik told reporters.

"The robbers who entered the bank and took employees and customers at gunpoint were said to be four in number. An equal number was said to be outside the building while those inside collected the cash," she said.

"We have set up a special committee to crack this case headed by an Additional Superintendent of Police. The guilty would be behind the bars soon," she claimed.

The incident came less than 48 hours after as many as four ATMs in the city were cut through by unidentified persons who also stole a total sum of about Rs 35 lakh stored inside the automatic transaction machines.

First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 21:40 IST

