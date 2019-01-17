Robbers loot money from bank in broad daylight

Armed robbers struck at private in the capital in broad daylight on Thursday and decamped with more than Rs seven lakh in cash after holding employees and customers hostage at gunpoint, police said.

The incident took place in station area where the miscreants looted the money from Bandhan Bank, Senior of Police, Patna, told reporters.

"The robbers who entered the and took employees and customers at gunpoint were said to be four in number. An equal number was said to be outside the building while those inside collected the cash," she said.

"We have set up a special committee to crack this case headed by an of Police. The guilty would be behind the bars soon," she claimed.

The incident came less than 48 hours after as many as four ATMs in the city were cut through by unidentified persons who also stole a total sum of about Rs 35 lakh stored inside the automatic transaction machines.

