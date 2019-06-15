Mamata, KCR skip Niti Aayog meet

Three chief ministers, including and K Chandrashekhar Rao, gave it a miss to the fifth meeting of the Governing Council of Aayog chaired by here Saturday.

did not attend the meeting due to health reasons, sources said, adding that the state is being represented by its

The meeting is being attended all other chief ministers, administrators of Union Territories and the of

Banerjee and her Telangana counterpart Rao had also skipped Modi's swearing in ceremony on May 30.

Sources said the was busy with preparations for the launch of his ambitious Rs 80,000 crore Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project that would end water woes in the state.

The is learnt to have not sent any to the meeting.

In a letter to Modi, the had expressed her inability to attend the Aayog meeting on June 15, saying it is "fruitless" as the body has no financial powers to support state plans.

"Given the fact that the Aayog has no financial powers and the power to support state plans it is fruitless for me to attend the meeting of a body that is bereft of any financial powers," Banerjee had said in a letter to the

Earlier too, Banerjee had skipped meetings of the policy think-tank, expressing her displeasure over the dissolution of and creation of a new structure.

The governing council is discussing host of national issues, including farm distress, drought and left wing extremism (naxal problem) in several parts of the country.

Modi chaired the fifth meeting of the Saturday that discussed various issues regarding the country's development.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)