'Rocketman' a different animal: Egerton on comparisons with 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

believes his upcoming musical drama "Rocketman" is a completely "different animal" from last year's blockbuster "Bohemian Rhapsody".

The portrays music icon in the upcoming biopic, which has been directed by

"Bohemian Rhapsody", which was based on the life of and Queen, featured as the band's frontman. The won for Best at this year for his performance in the film.

Fletcher completed "Bohemian Rhapsody" in December 2017 after filmmaker was fired from the project by over his repeated absences from the film's set.

Speaking at the Cannes Film Festival, where "Rocketman" had its world premiere, said, "That ('Bohemian Rhapsody') movie is unicorn".

The actor then joked that he cannot "remember who finished" the film, reported Deadline.

"But our movie is a different animal, it's a musical that requires an actor who can sing in the lead role," he added.

hailed Malek as "one of the most talented actors of our generation" and said his performance in the Mercury biopic left him "astonished".

"I'm proud that we're mentioned in the same breath. I'm grateful that people can compare us, it shows that there's an appetite for these movies," the actor said.

"Rocketman", which also features and Richard Madden, is set to release in the UK on May 22.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)