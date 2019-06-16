More African nationals held for overstaying in Bengaluru

As many as 12 people from have been arrested here for overstaying, police said Sunday.

The foreigners had come to on student, tourist and business visas and did not return despite expiry of their visas, the police said.

The 12 did not apply for extension of their visa and stayed in rented houses, they said.

The arrested wanted to lead a decent life here, the police quoted them as saying.

Also, it came to the light that none of them indulged in any crime in their country or in India, the police said.

Cases under Passport Act and Foreigners Act were registered against them, they added.

Early this month, 21 nationals from various African countries had been arrested on a similar charge.

They were detained following a special drive to identify those overstaying after expiry of their visas, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)