Law and Legal Affairs Minister PC Sharma Sunday said the led state government in the state would not only last its five-year term but would also win the next Assembly polls.

He further claimed the opposition BJP was a "divided house".

"Our government will not only last for five years but will also win the next Assembly polls in the state. Were going to stay in power for 10 years," Sharma claimed while speaking to reporters on eve of the government completing six months in power.

"The BJP is a divided house in There are too many groups in it. The is united and CM has everyone's unflinching support," he stated.

Sharma said the government had accomplished 100 manifesto promises since coming to power in December last year, adding that the feat was achieved despite the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls taking up three months.

He said the government planned to restart work on waiving off Rs 2-lakh loans of farmers, adding that loans of 21 lakh cultivators had been written off so far.

Political analysts believe the unseated the BJP after a 15-year stint on the back of the promise to waive off farm loans, a financial exercise they claim would require Rs 50,000 crore.

