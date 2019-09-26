President Hassan Rouhani says Iran will talk to US if sanctions are lifted

JUST IN
UK PM Boris Johnson suffers seventh successive defeat in parliament
AFP | PTI  |  New York 

Iran President Hassan Rouhani. (Photo: AP/PTI)
President Hassan Rouhani said Thursday Iran would "of course" hold talks with the United States if President Donald Trump lifted sanctions and ended his policy of maximum pressure on Tehran.

"If we reach a time when these preconditions are taken off the table, of course the possibility exists to talk with America," Rouhani told reporters in New York, a day after addressing the UN General Assembly.
