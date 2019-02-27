Royal Enfield employees call off strike at Oragadam plant

The over two-week long strike by a section of employees of factory at near here has been called off and resumed, the company said Wednesday.

"..the entire workforce at Royal Enfield's Oragadam, is reporting to work effective February 23 leading to resumption of normal manufacturing operations", it said in a notification to

The employees went on strike from February 9, seeking wage revision.

informed BSE that the demands by the workmen were considered unreasonable by the management but stated that it remained "deeply committed to the welfare of its workforce across all levels".

The company said the factory was now fully operational.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)