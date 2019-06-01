Royal Enfield sales down 16.5 pc at 62,371 units in May

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, Saturday posted sales of 62,371 motorcycles in May, registering a decline of 16.5 per cent.

The company had sold 74,697 units in the same month last year, it said in a BSE filing.

Domestic sales stood at 60,211 units in May, as compared with 72,510 units in the same period last year, registering a decline of 17 per cent.

