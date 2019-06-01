Heat wave grips parts of Saurashtra; Surendranagar hottest

A gripped parts of region in Saturday, with temperatures in at least four cities soaring above 44 degree Celsius, the said.

recorded the maximum at 45.3 degree Celsius in the state, followed by and Rajkot, which sizzled at 44.5 degree Celsius each. A of 44.2 degree Celsius was recorded in Ahmedabad.

" conditions are very likely at isolated pockets in the districts of Saurashtra, namely Rajkot, and Surendranagar," the Ahmedabad meteorological centre of (IMD) said in its forecast for Sunday.

There will be no large change in the maximum over the region and remaining parts of Saurashtra-Kutch during the next two days, it said.

