Heat wave grips parts of Saurashtra; Surendranagar hottest

A heat wave gripped parts of Saurashtra region in Gujarat Saturday, with temperatures in at least four cities soaring above 44 degree Celsius, the IMD said.
Surendranagar recorded the maximum temperature at 45.3 degree Celsius in the state, followed by Gandhinagar and Rajkot, which sizzled at 44.5 degree Celsius each. A temperature of 44.2 degree Celsius was recorded in Ahmedabad.
"Heat wave conditions are very likely at isolated pockets in the districts of Saurashtra, namely Rajkot, Amreli and Surendranagar," the Ahmedabad meteorological centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast for Sunday.
There will be no large change in the maximum temperature over the Gujarat region and remaining parts of Saurashtra-Kutch during the next two days, it said.
