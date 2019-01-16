DU's AC passes provision to have 10 pc of permanent posts as contractual appointments

The Delhi University's Wednesday passed a provision to have 10 per cent of permanent positions as contractual appointments, which was met with opposition by some members, sources said.

According to sources, the Delhi University's Academic Council, in its meeting held Wednesday, passed an amendment to an ordinance pertaining to contractual appointments.

Around 25 members entered the well of the house saying it was passed without adequate discussion.

"The original ordinance had provisions for appointments of permanent, temporary and ad hoc, but now the varsity has brought a provision for contractual appointments which was not even discussed," said.

The dissenting members said that contractual appointments pose a threat to the teachers who have been working on an ad hoc basis and expressed fear that in the future the government may force the varsity to have only contractual appointments.

The (DUTA) organised a protest outside the meeting Wednesday.

The DUTA will march Thursday from Ramila Ground to Parliament Street to demand absorption of ad hoc teachers.

The meeting on January 2 was adjourned after some members had entered the well of the house over the reviewed report of the (UGC) regulations 2018 not being included in the agenda.

A high-powered committee was constituted to review the UGC regulations 2018 regarding service condition of teachers, but the committee report was not placed in the agenda of the meeting on January 2.

The committee had recommended absorption of ad hoc teachers with immediate effect and the extension of other benefits like paid maternity leave to them, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)