Cong seeks support of TDP & other parties in MLC bypoll

The opposition Tuesday sought the support of TDP, CPI, CPI(M) and Telangana Jana Samiti in the bypolls to be held to fill three vacancies in the

State N Uttam Kumar Reddy has written to the leaders of the four opposition parties, seeking their support to his party nominees, sources said.

The Congress Monday named Uday Mohan Reddy, K Lakshmi Reddy and E Venkatram Reddy as its candidates.

The three would be candidates from Ranga Reddy, Nalgonda and Warangal Local Authorities' Constituencies respectively, for which the bypolls would be held, the party said on Monday.

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission, the bypoll will be held on May 31.

The last date for filing nominations is May 14 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is May 17.

Counting of votes will be taken up on June 3.

Congress has taken objection to the bypolls, saying rural local body elections are on to elect new Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishad Constituency (MPTC) members, who are the voters in the bypoll.

The by-election to the three constituencies was necessitated by the resignations of Patnam Narender Reddy, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy and Konda Muralidhar Rao in December last to contest the Assembly polls.

The candidates of ruling TRS in the bypoll to the three constituencies are P Mahender Reddy, and

Meanwhile, the Tuesday announced the schedule for bypoll to fill a vacancy caused in the Council by the resignation of M Hanumantha Rao (elected by MLAs).

According to the schedule, the notification would be issued on May 21.

The last date for filing nominations is May 28. Polling would be held on June 7 and votes are counted the same day at 5 PM.

Hanumantha Rao quit as MLC as he was elected to the Assembly in the polls held in December last.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)