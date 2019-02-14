Rs 10 lakh looted from micro finance firm office in Bihar

Gunmen looted Rs 10 lakh in cash from an office of a micro company in Bihar's district on Thursday, police said.

Employees of the company alleged the around six men barged into the company's branch office at Ahiyapur and looted the money kept in an almirah at gun point, Deputy Superintendent of Police Mukul Ranjan said.

The miscreants came and fled in motorbikes.

Police are investigating the case from all angles, Ranjan said adding that raids are being conducted to arrest the culprits.

The incident came close on the heels of looting of 32 kg of gold worth around Rs 10 crore and Rs 2 lakh in cash by robbers from a company's Bhagwanpur branch under Sadar police station area of on February 6.

The police, however, recovered 26.5 kg of looted gold and arrested three of the accused from various parts of the state on February 10.

