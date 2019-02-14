Telangana govt to present vote-on-account budget on Feb 22

Ahead of the polls, a brief session of the Telangana assembly session will commence on February 22 during which a vote-on-account budget would be presented.

The session would be held till February 25, a release from the chief minister's offices said Thursday.

"The vote-on-account state budget of Telangana will be presented on February 22 at 11.30 AM," it said.

After the presentation of the vote-on-account, discussions would be held the next day.

The Appropriation Bill would be adopted by the House on February 25, the release added.

K told officials that the vote-on-account budget to be presented to the assembly should take care of all the commitments made to people, with maximum budgetary provision made for welfare.

Rao held a meeting with officials on budget preparation and other issues.

"The CM said adequate budgetary provision should be made in such a way that the commitments made in the recent elections would be fulfilled and also the existing schemes would be continued," another release from his office said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)