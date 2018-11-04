Rs 20 crore to develop Baikampady industrial zone

-
ALSO READ
K'taka polls: Key players take to prayers on result day
Karnataka CM seeks Centre's help to roll out Rs 40,000cr farm loan waiver
Cong-JD (S) coalition govt will run for 5 years: K'taka CM
K'taka seeks Rs 1,118 crore relief fund for flood-hit districts
Man arrested for derogatory post against K'taka CM
-
The Karnataka government will set apart Rs 20 crore for developing and upgrading the basic infrastructure at Baikampady industrial zone on the city outskirts, state Minister for Large and Medium industries K J George has said.
Paucity of land was the problem encountered in the zone, he told reporters after a meeting of stakeholders of Kanara Small Industries Association (KSIA) at Baikampady Saturday.
A total of 543 acres acquired for a steel company was under litigation and the government was to apprise the court soon of the demand from small industrialists, he said.
The government had provided 160 acres of land for Coast Guard training centre besides assuring 50 acres for setting up a base of Rapid Action Force in the area, he said.
The Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) had submitted a proposal seeking Rs 59 crore for development of infrastructure which will be taken up in a phased manner, he said.
George said the KSIAs demand to allot the acquired land for MSMEs, electronic hardware park, logistics park and other projects was under consideration.
The KSIA had been asked to submit a concrete proposal including private players willing to develop industrial parks which could be submitted before court.
The minister said the government had set up K-tech innovation hub in the city, which is a Product Start-up Incubator-cum-Common Instrumentation Facility.'
The aim of the hub was to encourage innovation, stimulate entrepreneurship, help in creating technology-based start-ups, provide employment and fuel economic growth, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU