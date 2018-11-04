Rs 20 crore to develop Baikampady industrial zone

The government will set apart Rs 20 crore for developing and upgrading the basic infrastructure at industrial zone on the city outskirts, for Large and Medium industries K J George has said.

Paucity of land was the problem encountered in the zone, he told reporters after a meeting of stakeholders of Kanara Small Industries Association (KSIA) at Saturday.

A total of 543 acres acquired for a company was under litigation and the government was to apprise the court soon of the demand from small industrialists, he said.

The government had provided 160 acres of land for Coast Guard training centre besides assuring 50 acres for setting up a base of in the area, he said.

The Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) had submitted a proposal seeking Rs 59 crore for development of infrastructure which will be taken up in a phased manner, he said.

George said the KSIAs demand to allot the acquired land for MSMEs, electronic hardware park, logistics park and other projects was under consideration.

The KSIA had been asked to submit a concrete proposal including private players willing to develop industrial parks which could be submitted before court.

The said the government had set up K-tech innovation hub in the city, which is a Product Start-up '



The aim of the hub was to encourage innovation, stimulate entrepreneurship, help in creating technology-based start-ups, provide employment and fuel economic growth, he added.

