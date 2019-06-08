RS Jha appointed acting chief justice of Madhya Pradesh HC

-
ALSO READ
Centre appoints acting CJ of MP High Court, disregards SC Collegium recommendation
Collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justices of 4 HCs
SC collegium recommends four chief justices for HCs
Former Chief Justice of Gauhati HC Ajit Singh appointed as first Lokayukta of Odisha
Former Chief Justice of Gauhati HC Ajit Singh becomes Odisha's
-
Justice RS Jha was appointed as the acting chief justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Saturday, a day before incumbent Justice Sanjay Kumar Seth is due to retire.
Madhya Pradesh High Court Registrar General RK Vani said Justice Jha will take charge as chief justice on Monday.
He is the senior-most judge in the HC after Justice Seth.
The registrar general said the Union government's Department of Justice had issued a notification to this effect on Friday.
The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had recommended the name of Justice A A Kureshi, who is currently the senior-most judge of the Gujarat High Court, for the post of the chief justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court. The recommendation is currently pending with the Centre.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU