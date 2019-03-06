RSP registers "best-ever" production for Apr-Feb

The Plant (RSP) on Wednesday said it has set production records in hot metal, crude and saleable during April-February.

The plant produced 349,2158 tonne of hot metal, 333,4044 tonne of and 303,1678 tonne of saleable steel during the first 11 months of the current fiscal, it said in a statement.

The figures translate to a production increase of 15.8 per cent, 14.1 per cent and 13.7 per cent, respectively, over the corresponding period a year ago, the statement said.

The total dispatch also touched the "best-ever" figure of 299,9398 tonne - an increase of 8.9 per cent over the corresponding period last year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)