RSP registers "best-ever" production for Apr-Feb

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

The Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) on Wednesday said it has set production records in hot metal, crude steel and saleable steel during April-February.

The plant produced 349,2158 tonne of hot metal, 333,4044 tonne of crude steel and 303,1678 tonne of saleable steel during the first 11 months of the current fiscal, it said in a statement.

The figures translate to a production increase of 15.8 per cent, 14.1 per cent and 13.7 per cent, respectively, over the corresponding period a year ago, the statement said.

The total saleable steel dispatch also touched the "best-ever" figure of 299,9398 tonne - an increase of 8.9 per cent over the corresponding period last year.

First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 16:15 IST

