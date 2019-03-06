JUST IN
Official warns of 'no-deal' Brexit risk to Northern Ireland

AP  |  London 

Northern Ireland's top civil servant is warning that a disorderly UK exit from the European Union will lead to a sharp increase in unemployment and an exodus of businesses from the region.

David Sterling says "there is currently no mitigation available for the severe consequences of a no-deal outcome." Britain and the EU have struck a divorce deal, but the UK Parliament has rejected it, largely over concerns about the Ireland-Northern Ireland border.

Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29, and businesses fear a "no-deal" exit would severely disrupt trade. It could also destabilize Northern Ireland's peace process, which relies on an open border.

In a letter to Northern Ireland political leaders, Sterling says a "no-deal" Brexit "could well have a profound and long-lasting impact on society.

First Published: Wed, March 06 2019.

