Official warns of 'no-deal' Brexit risk to Northern Ireland

-
ALSO READ
Irish drivers warned to get paperwork for 'no-deal' Brexit
Ireland preparing for no-deal Brexit 'emergency': minister
Ireland resisting UK attempts for bilateral border talks - Irish minister
No deal yet on Northern Ireland Brexit 'backstop'
Ireland eduation fair to open in Delhi on November 17
-
Northern Ireland's top civil servant is warning that a disorderly UK exit from the European Union will lead to a sharp increase in unemployment and an exodus of businesses from the region.
David Sterling says "there is currently no mitigation available for the severe consequences of a no-deal outcome." Britain and the EU have struck a divorce deal, but the UK Parliament has rejected it, largely over concerns about the Ireland-Northern Ireland border.
Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29, and businesses fear a "no-deal" exit would severely disrupt trade. It could also destabilize Northern Ireland's peace process, which relies on an open border.
In a letter to Northern Ireland political leaders, Sterling says a "no-deal" Brexit "could well have a profound and long-lasting impact on society.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU