US 'very closely' following reports of F-16 misuse by Pakistan: State Dept

The US is "very closely" following the reports that misused American-made fighter jets against in the recent aerial confrontation between their air forces, according to a top State Department

The on Thursday displayed parts of an AMRAAM beyond visual range air-to-air missile as evidence to "conclusively" prove that deployed US-manufactured fighter jets during an aerial raid targeting Indian military installations in after India's anti-terror operation in Balakot.

has said that no fighter jets were used.

The has said that is seeking more information from Pakistan on the potential misuse of American-made F-16 fighter jets by it against in violation of the end-user agreement.

"We've seen those reports and we're following that issue very closely," told reporters at his biweekly conference on Tuesday.

He was responding to questions that Pakistan has violated the end-user agreement on F-16 fighter jets that it procured from the

"I can't confirm anything, but as a matter of policy, we don't publicly comment on the contents of bilateral agreements that we have in this regard involving nor the communications that we have with other countries about that.

"So, we're taking a look and we're going to continue to take a look. I'm going to leave it at that," Palladino said.

The AMRAAM missiles allow a fighter to target an enemy that is beyond visual range, in day or night, and in all-weather conditions. They have an autonomous guidance capability, which allows the to manoeuvre immediately after the missile's launch.

Tensions between and Pakistan flared up after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed killed 40 personnel in Kashmir's district on February 14.

India launched a counter-terror operation in Balakot on February 26.

The next day, retaliated and downed a and captured its Wing Abhinandan Varthaman, who was handed over to India on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)