RSP success fuelled by customers' trust: CEO

The success of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has been shaped mainly by its customers, CEO of RSP, Dipak Chattaraj has said.

When it comes to customers, what matters most is their trust and understanding, as everything else falls into place automatically, Chattaraj said.

"Our valued customers have played a very crucial role in the success or progress that we have achieved. In our pursuit of excellence, they have been our constant partners," Chattaraj said while addressing a gathering of customers.

Twenty-five customers from 16 organisations from all the four regions of the country along with officials from SAIL, Central Marketing Organisation (CMO) attended the Customer Meet held at Rourkela on Monday, RSP said in a statement.

Thanks to customers like you, that our steel has been utilised in many prestigious projects of national importance, the RSP CEO said.

Elaborating about RSPs commitment to produce safe steel and green steel, the CEO also highlighted the SAP system of RSP, through which the status of the orders can be tracked at every step, making the entire process completely transparent.

Chattarj also urged the customers to share their problems, ideas and suggestions freely so that it could be addressed.

This, he said, would help the RSP to further improve its quality, service and efficiency.

In his address, Gautam Banerjee, ED (Works) spoke about the state-of-the-art facilities and product profile of new Plate Mill, while D K Mohapatra, ED (MM) highlighted the new facilities and equipment being added to the New Plate Mill to further improve the quality and surface finish of products.

