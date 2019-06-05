Rourkela Steel Plant: Making Steel in harmony with nature

Plant (RSP) Wednesday said it has adopted a three pronged strategy to protect and preserve the and produce in harmony with nature.

The strategy includes: Progressive adoption of friendly new technologies, environmental monitoring and spreading environmental awareness, said in a statement on the World Day.

RSP, the first Plant to adopt environment friendly and efficient in early 60's, is giving top most priority towards adopting the latest technology available for making of green steel, it said.

The plant has installed many environment-friendly systems during the recent phase of modernisation and expansion in spite of the high cost involved. Latest techniques are adopted to check all types of pollution - air, water or land.

Electro static precipitators, bag houses, multi cyclones, dust suppression systems, and wet scrubbers have been installed to check air pollution, it said.

On the water front, has adopted two-stage method for treating the waste water before discharging in river Brahmani. The process waste water generated from various units is first treated at source in the waste water treatment plants (WWTP) installed at different departments.

Most of the waste water after treatment is recycled back to steel making processes at the sources itself except a little quantity of discharge. The total effluent is taken to a 'Lagoon' for final treatment. It is biologically treated by the microorganisms.

In addition to biological activity, several other mechanisms like hindered settling, neutralization, equalization, are also taking place in the lagoon making it an effective secondary treatment and polishing unit.

After treatment in Lagoon, the treated effluent is finally discharged into

Stating that is going to be a zero discharge plant very soon, the statement said water requirements of the new projects like new hot strip mill will be met from the treated effluent of lagoon.

Regular monitoring, sampling and analysis of various environmental parameters are also being carried out for taking corrective actions for continuous improvement.

The monitoring stations are uplinked with the servers of state board and central board. Results are regularly analyzed and preventive actions are taken to minimize environmental pollution.

RSP is organizing various training programmes for the employees and organizing various events for students and general public to spread awareness regarding environment protection, it added.

