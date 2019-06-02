RSP beats May production

Plant (RSP)'s (HSM) has achieved a record production of 1,50,693 tonnes of coils in May 2019, achieving 103.9 per cent of its May target.

The figure was the highest for the month of May since its inception, the said in a press release.

With the May 2019 performance, the HSM surpassed its earlier record of 1,49,170 tonnes achieved in May 2018. The target for May 2019 was 1,44,000 tonnes, it said.

The total despatch also stood at 1,03,271 tonnes in May 2019, registering the highest despatch for the month of May. The earlier best monthly despatch of 99,333 tonnes was recorded in May 2018.

Production of HR coil for sale was 102,819 tonnes which is again the highest ever May production since inception. The previous best HR coil for sale for the month of May was 94,142 tonnes recorded in May 2018.

RSP's congratulated the HSM collective for their sincere efforts and asked them to improve the performance in the coming days.

The domestic also recorded its best ever production performance for the first two months of any fiscal.

In April-May 2019, the made 5,20,380 tonnes of saleable steel, registering a growth of 3.4 per cent over the corresponding period last year.

The and the were the two contributors in this success, the release said.

During this period, the produced its highest ever 2,93,679 tonnes of HR coils which is a growth of 4.6 per cent over last year while the recorded its best-ever production of 1,54,757 tonnes of plates thereby surpassing the previous years performance by 30.2 per cent, the release added.

