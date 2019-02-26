Assam hooch tragedy toll mounts to 158

The death toll in the hooch tragedy rose to 158 Tuesday while more than 300 people are still receiving treatment at hospitals in and districts, a said.

A man died Tuesday during treatment at the Civil Hospital, taking the toll in the district to 56. More than 50 people are still undergoing treatment in the hospital, the said.

In district, 78 people were recorded to have died at Medical College Hospital and another 20 were brought dead, while 260 are undergoing treatment, the said.

In Titabor sub-divisional hospital of Jorhat district, four persons had died so far, he added.

As many as 22 people have been arrested in connection with the hooch tragedy in and Jorhat districts, police said.

Following Parimal Suklabaidya's directions, the Excise department has launched a crackdown on sale and production of illicit liquor in both the districts as well as across the state to prevent recurrence of such tragedies in the future.

The has also banned the sale of 'lali gur' or red molasses used in production of country liquor.

