RSS to start countrywide environmental awareness movement

The RSS and its allied organisations will start a mass movement for environmental awareness and water conservation in the country, a senior Sangh functionary said on Monday.

"Discussions on starting such a movement were held during the Sangh's three-day all coordination meeting which concluded on Sunday at the Raghavendra Swamy Mutt here," told

The meeting was attended by RSS and BJPpresident

"During the meeting, it was felt that there is a need to spread awareness about water conservation, and minimizing plastic waste," Vaidya said.

"Various organisations which are part of the (RSS) family are already working in this direction. And there is a need to make it a movement by taking the society together," he said.

The issues related to the and how it can be conserved will now also be discussed in RSS shakhas, he said.

The coordination meeting was attended by all executivemembers of theRSSand national office-bearers of its affiliated organisations, Vaidya said.

Around 200 workers attended the meeting and shared their experiences, views and discussed contemporary issues.

The top brass of the RSS also complimented the relief work carried out by its cadres in flood-affected

"There was no specific agenda of the meeting. It was a coordination meeting which takes place twice a year - in September and January," Vaidya said.

No specific decisions are taken in this meet.

This time, the meeting was organised at Raghavendra Mutt on the coast of river Tungbhadra, and was also addressed by its head,

The Sangh had earlier given indications that it may invite leaders from across the political spectrum to attend a three-day lecture series of Bhagwat later this month.

There were reports that it may invite to the programme.

