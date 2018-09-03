CAPL wants AP govt to scrap PPA on power project

: Power Limited (CAPL), a subsidiary of Limited, has written a letter to the government requesting it to cancel the (PPA) it had signed for its 4000 MW power project, a non-starter, at

A senior government said is willing to surrender its 2,600 acres of land in lieu of which the company wants its guarantees back and also revoke liquidated damages besides land cost of Rs 226 crore.

" Ltd (RPL) had requested the Andhra Pradesh (APSPDCL), as the lead procurer ofKrishnapatnam UMPP (ultra mega power projects) to scrap the PPA and revoke the claim of liquidated damagesamounting to Rs 400 crore and initiate the action for release and return of guarantees of Rs 300 crore by all procurers to RPL," the told quoting the letter.

The Reliance Power, through its letter, informed that CAPL would return the land to the on the condition that AP DISCOMs shall release and return the guarantee amount of Rs 47.62 crore, the said



It also requested the government to revoke the claim of liquidated damages amount of Rs 63.50 crore of AP DISCOMs as against the total claim of LD amount of Rs 400 crore by all procurers and payment of Rs 226 crore towards the land cost by GoAP," according to the official.

The official further said the government was yet to take a decision on the issue.

Though the current market price of the land is much higher, the company said it would not claim that price with an intention to reach an amicable settlement and to avoid prolonged litigation in the matter



The CAPL acquired approximately 2,600 acres of land in year 2OO7 and spent about Rs 1,050 crore on development of UMPP, out of which nearly Rs 500 crore has been spent towards development of land, boundary walls, roads and drains among others.

CAPL was awarded the Kishnapatnam UMPP in 2007 and the power produced by the project would be shared by five states - Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, and

Earlier it was four states.

Now, was added as it was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in June 2014.

Distribution Company Ltd, a Andhra Pradesh government power utility, on behalf of power procurers of rest of the States had, in 2012, issued a notice to CAPL that it would encash the of Rs 300 crore as penalty besides terminating the contract as the project work has been stopped for more than three months.

Citing high coal prices from among others, the CAPL stopped the UMPP project work. The tariff for the project was fixed at Rs 2.33 per unit.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)