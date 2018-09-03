JUST IN
2 Indians go missing after being swept away by Sunkoshi river in Nepal

Press Trust of India  |  Kathmandu 

Two Indian nationals have gone missing after being swept away by Sunkoshi river in Nepal's Sindhupalchok district, police said.

The incident occurred on Sunday when the duo were fishing in the river at Bahrabise area in the district, which is 75 km from Kathmandu, they said.

The missing persons were identified as Ruplal Sahani, 30, and Manohar Sahani, 25.

Both of them are residents of Sitamarhi district of Bihar, police said, adding that search is on for the missing persons.

First Published: Mon, September 03 2018. 15:45 IST

