JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Employees of IL&FS held hostage by Ethiopian staff fear for safety
Business Standard

Patanjali Ayurved to team up with Jharkhand govt to market organic products

The products would be sold under the brand name 'Jharkhand Jaivik'

Press Trust of India  |  Ranchi 

Patanjali Ayurved
Patanjali Ayurved

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved would join hands with the Jharkhand government to market organic products like honey, wheat, rice and vegebables grown in the state.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) would be signed between the state government and the Patanjali Ayurved to this effect soon, Chief Minister Raghubar Das said at the 'Global Agriculture and Food Summit here on Friday.

In order to boost the organic cultivation, the state government will build organic production clusters in all 24 districts, the CM said.

The products would be sold under the brand name 'Jharkhand Jaivik'.

Das added that another MoU will also be inked with Patanjali for setting up a honey processing plant in the state.

Baba Ramdev, who was present at the summit, said they will buy honey, wheat, rice, pulse, vegetables and other products grown through organic farming.

He said Jharkhand has the potential of becoming a leading state in agriculture, and Patanjali will work with the state government in making the farmers prosperous.

Patanjali Ayurved's FMCG range includes herbal ayurved, natural pure products, cosmetics, personal care, cattle feed and bio-fertilisers, dairy products, frozen vegetables and packaged water.

Patanjali had registered around Rs 12,000 crore revenue last fiscal.

It sells products through thousands of its retail outlets across the country.
First Published: Sat, December 01 2018. 16:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements