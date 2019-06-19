Mumbai police reach Kannur as part of probe in rape case

: A two member team of officials of have reached Kannur, seeking cooperation of their counterparts in the probe of a case of rape and cheating against Binoy Kodiyeri, elder son of CPI(m) state secretary,

The two police personnel-- Sub and met Superintendent of Police, Prateesh Kumar Wednesday and held discussions.

Jadav later told that they had not been able to get in touch with as his phone was switched off.

The case was filed on the basis of a complaint from a 33-year-old woman from Bihar, a former bar dancer, who has alleged that Binoy Vinodini Balakrishnan sexually assaulted her promising marriage and that she has an eight year old son from him.

"We are investigating the case thoroughly and also verifying claims made by the victim in her complaint," said Shailesh Pasalwad, of Oshiwara Police Station, where the case has been registered.

Meanwhile, while Chief Wednesday declined to respond to queries from reporters on the case against Kodiyeri's son, Opposition decided to use it as a political weapon to hit out at the ruling front.

Senior drew words from Shakespear's play 'Hamlet', saying "something is rotten in the state of Denmark" and said all is not well in the Marxist party.

Fisheries said those who have done wrong would face the consequences, while Law A K said Kodiyeri should not be isolated.

"It is not right to blame leaders for the wrongs committed by their children," told reporters here.

There is nothing wrong if and media are discussing the matter, he said, adding the allegation against Binoy should not be used against the party.

Binoy has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating) and 376 (rape), Pasalwad said.

The complainant had got acquainted with Binoy some years ago when she used to work as a in

Binoy frequently visited the dance bar and the woman got into a relationship with him, the added.

She was asked to quit her job by Binoy, who had promised to marry her, he said.

