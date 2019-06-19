Sewer cleaners' deaths: Hotel owner, manager arrested

Police have arrested the owner and the of a hotel in Gujarat's district where seven persons including four workers died last week after entering its sewer.

A court remanded Hasan Abbas Boraniya, owner of Hotel Darshan, and his brother Imdad Boraniya, the hotel manager, in a two-day police custody.

On Saturday, seven people died of asphyxiation after entering the sewer of the hotel located in Fartikui village in Dabhoi tehsil of Gujarat's district.

Four of them were workers engaged for cleaning the sewer and others were employees of the hotel.

Boraniya and his brother were arrested from their residence in the city late Tuesday night, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Kalpesh Solanki.

They were absconding since the incident.

The two were produced before an additional sessions judge here Wednesday who remanded them in police custody for two days, the said.

They have been booked under IPC section 304-A (causing death by negligence).

workers staged a demonstration outside the district collector's office Wednesday, demanding that the hotel owner be booked for murder.

They claimed that they had brought it to the notice of the authorities that the hotel was being run illegally, but no action was taken.

