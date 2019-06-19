Sewer cleaners' deaths: Hotel owner, manager arrested

-
Police have arrested the owner and the manager of a hotel in Gujarat's Vadodara district where seven persons including four sanitation workers died last week after entering its sewer.
A court remanded Hasan Abbas Boraniya, owner of Hotel Darshan, and his brother Imdad Boraniya, the hotel manager, in a two-day police custody.
On Saturday, seven people died of asphyxiation after entering the sewer of the hotel located in Fartikui village in Dabhoi tehsil of Gujarat's Vadodara district.
Four of them were sanitation workers engaged for cleaning the sewer and others were employees of the hotel.
Boraniya and his brother were arrested from their residence in the city late Tuesday night, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Kalpesh Solanki.
They were absconding since the incident.
The two were produced before an additional sessions judge here Wednesday who remanded them in police custody for two days, the officer said.
They have been booked under IPC section 304-A (causing death by negligence).
Congress workers staged a demonstration outside the district collector's office Wednesday, demanding that the hotel owner be booked for murder.
They claimed that they had brought it to the notice of the authorities that the hotel was being run illegally, but no action was taken.
