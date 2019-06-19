Head constable held taking bribe

A was allegedly arrested taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 in Rajasthan's district Wednesday, an Anti- Bureau (ACB) said.

The accused, Udailal Jingar, posted at the station of the district, had allegedly demanded bribe from complainant to file a final report in a case registered against him and his family members.

The had allegedly promised to remove their names from the FIR.

The had earlier allegedly taken Rs 3,500 in bribe, ACB said.

He said the complaint was verified and the accused was arrested accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 Wednesday.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Act against the

