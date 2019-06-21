Rudy wants govt to probe linking of Bihar child deaths to

member from Pratap Rudy Friday urged the government to probe whether linking deaths of children due to Acute Syndrome (AES) in the state to consumption of litchis was part of a conspiracy to damage the brand name of the fruit.

Participating in a debate during the Zero Hour, Rudy said the situation in Bihar's was worrisome.

"We are told that eating litchi by children in Bihar's may be cause of Acute Syndrome (AES)



"This is a conspiracy to damage the brand name of litchi... We are eating litchis since our childhood but we did not suffer from AES," Rudy said.

The from Bihar's district further said that due to some misinformation many people have stopped eating litchi and drinking litchi juice.

"The government must probe if there is conspiracy to harm interest of Indian litchi farmers by linking death of children due to in to consumption of litchi," he said.

More than 100 children have died in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district due to suspected

who formerly headed the chapter of on Wednesday had said that consumption of unripe litchi containing a high concentration of toxin could be behind the outbreak in Muzaffarpur.

However, medical opinion remains divided over the causes of the outbreak



is a that causes of the brain.

Participating in the debate, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said due to careless attitude of the state and union government, situation in is not improving and poor kids are dying due to AES.

Chowdhury also pointed out that the ratio of patients and doctors is lowest in Bihar.

Last Sunday, had visited patients of the and Hospital (SKMCH) and assured families of all possible help from the Centre.

While doctors have maintained that deaths occurred due to AES, state officials claim that most of victims below the age of 10, died due to hypoglycemia-a condition caused by low level of blood sugar, electrolyte imbalance due to high temperature and extreme humidity.

