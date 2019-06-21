Rajasthan govt to set up at least one English medium school in every district: Minister

The government will set up at least one English medium school in every district, Minister said Friday.

He said the government will also open a student help-centres of the secondary board in every district.

Dotasara said the government has decided to open English medium schools considering the importance of language for children of the state.

It will give a chance to children coming from all sections of the society to study in English medium school, he said in a statement.

He said that on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the has decided that each district will have a school of up to 8th in the name of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)