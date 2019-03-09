Rupani to expand cabinet, Cong turncoat likely to be minister

will expand his cabinet on Saturday and may induct three members including a turncoat, Jawahar Chavda, official sources said.

The other two likely to become ministers are Yogesh Patel, the BJP MLA from Manjalpur in district and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, the from Jamnagar West, also a former

"Yes it is true that cabinet expansion will take place today and three ministers will be inducted," confirmed.

Talking to PTI, Patel said apart from him, Chavda and Jadeja will also take oath as ministers.

A seven-time MLA from Manjalpur, Patel had expressed dissatisfaction against the BJP government over several issues including lack of representation from region in the cabinet.

Chavda, a four-time lawmaker from Manavadar constituency and a prominent of OBC Ahir community, had Friday resigned as MLA. He had also quit the and joined the BJP.

Jadeja had quit before 2017 assembly elections and joined the saffron party. He had contested elections from Jamnagar West constituency on a BJP ticket and won.

had expanded his cabinet in July 2018 and inducted Kunvarji Bavaliya, on the same day of the latter quitting

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)